Odisha teacher held for sexually harassing Class-VII student

JAJPUR: Jenapur police on Friday arrested a teacher of Rekhideipur Nodal Panchayat high school on charges of sexually harassing a Class-VII student.

The accused was identified as Arun Kumar Mallha, an assistant teacher of the government-run school. Police said the incident took place on January 27 and came to light when the 13-year-old girl reported it to her mother.

The student’s father then informed the matter to the school principal. When the principal reportedly did not take any action in the case, the girl’s family filed an FIR in Jenapur police station. They also lodged a complaint with the local block education officer, demanding action against the accused teacher.

Sources said police reportedly sat over the complaint and failed to act against the teacher for around two weeks. Alleging police inaction, villagers of Rekhideipur and students staged a dharna in front of the school on Thursday.

To take stock of the situation, Jajpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) SK Patnaik rushed to the spot and discussed with the agitators. The protest ended after the SDPO assured action against the teacher.

In the wee hours of Friday, police arrested the accused from Bhubaneswar where he was hiding for the last few days. Mallha was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the district education officer of Jajpur suspended the accused teacher on the day.