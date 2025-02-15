Odisha: Use Anusandhan to track status of police complaints in real time

ROURKELA: In another unique move to ensure transparency, efficiency and citizen empowerment in law enforcement, the Rourkela police on Friday launched Anusandhan portal to enable complainants to check the real-time status of their FIRs in a paperless way.

Hosted in the newly-designed www.rourkelapolice.in website, the Anusandhan portal is stated to be one of its kind pioneering platform designed to enhance transparency and accessibility in the complaint-tracking process for citizens.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said the portal will allow complainants to check the real-time status of their FIRs and ensure a seamless and efficient experience in accessing crucial updates of their cases. The platform adheres to section 193 (3) (II) of BNSS, 2023, and is a user-friendly interface with a simple OTP-based login system.

The SP further said it would provide transparency and accountability as the investigation progress will be visible across various stages. Necessary precautions have been taken for data security and privacy to prevent misuse of FIR-related information. The portal is multilingual and accessible in Odia and Hindi for better understanding of native-language speaking users.

Provisions have also been made for automatic sending of SMS to complainants whenever new update is fed in the system about any case. The officer interface feature allows law enforcement officials to feed updated information related to case investigations. The National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) has extended technical support in the development of the portal.

The SP said with Anusandhan, Rourkela police reaffirms its commitment to transparency, efficiency and citizen empowerment in law enforcement. He hoped that the portal would significantly enhance public trust and improve communication between police and citizens.

Before the development of the portal, visiting cards with personal contact numbers of police officers were issued six weeks back. This initiative aimed to provide complainants with contact numbers of investigating officers (IOs) to help them know the status of their cases.

Since October 2024, Rourkela police have introduced multiple initiatives to contain the growing crime in the steel city and restore public confidence in policing. These include the introduction of Beat Constable initiative, installation of security QR codes at parks and other crowded places and Operation Surakshya to specifically target habitual and hardened criminals engaging in property offences.