Poverty drives Odisha couple to ‘sell’ five-month-old baby

BARIPADA: Driven by extreme poverty, a tribal couple allegedly tried to sell their five-month-old daughter in Mayurbhanj’s Moroda block on Friday.

The incident was reported from Sonpuria village under Kohi gram panchayat in Moroda. The tribal couple was identified as Mohana Hansdah (40) and his wife Lakhia (35).

While Mohana was staying in Amsikda village in Shymakhunta block, his wife lived with her parents at Sonpuria. Mohana used to visit Lakhia’s place frequently. The couple, which already has four sons and as many daughters, was reportedly trying to sell their baby girl to one Bapi Behera of Dhatika village in Suliapada block.

Locals said at around 9 pm, Bapi came to Lakhia’s house and left with Mohana and his baby daughter to Dhatika. Suspecting foul play, neighbours informed local police about the incident. However, police reportedly refused to intervene as no complaint was filled in this regard.

Subsequently, villagers contacted child development project officer of Moroda Bijaylaxmi Dandpat who rushed to Sonpuria with a team and met Lakhia. The baby’s mother admitted that Mohana had taken the girl to Dhatika to hand her over to Bapi Behera as they couple was living in extreme poverty and not in a condition to raise another child. The team then reached Dhatika village and rescued the baby.

District child protection officer Mamatamayee Biswal said the rescued baby will be sent to the child welfare centre. She will be rehabilitated under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Biswal further said, “The couple is denying allegation of selling their baby. However, we have received information about some monetary transaction between the couple and Bapi. It is also being alleged that the baby was to be taken to West Bengal. We are investigating all the possible angles and appropriate action will be taken after completion of the probe.”