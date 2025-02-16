32-year-old’s body found near brick kiln in Odisha's Raighar

UMERKOTE: Body of a 32-year-old man was found near a brick kiln in Nabarangpur district’s Raighar block on Saturday. The victim is suspected to have been murdered.

The deceased was identified as Pabitra Harijan, a native of Madgaon village under Ganjapara panchayat of Raighar block.

Preliminary investigations suggest the possibility of murder, as a liquor bottle and a packet of chilli powder were found near Pabitra’s body.

According to sources, Pabitra had gone for a walk on Friday morning and returned home at around 11.30 am. Upon finding that no one was at home, he called his mother over phone, who advised him to eat before going out. Pabitra then had lunch and left his house around 12:00 pm. However, his phone was found switched off since 6 pm.

On the early hours of the day, after receiving information from local sources, Pabitra’s family went to Raighar and found his lifeless body near a brick kiln near Dhodrapara village. His father, Lokhinath Harijan later informed the Raighar police about the incident.

A police team, led by inspector-in-charge of Raighar police station Raghunath Majhi rushed to the spot and recovered the body. A case has been registered. Further investigation is on, police said.

Umerkote sub-divisional police officer Meenakhi Thakur also arrived at the site to aide in the investigation.