Fitness trainer fired at by criminals in Odisha

ROURKELA: A 25-year-old fitness trainer sustained injuries after some miscreants allegedly attacked him with a sword on failing to fire at him, on Friday evening.

Police identified the injured as Shamal Sarkar of Diesel Colony. The incident occurred near Post Office chowk of Sector D within Bondamunda police limits. As per sources, prior to the attack, the miscreants had also allegedly opened fire at Sarkar but the bullet failed to hit him. They then attacked him with a sword causing injuries to his left hand, head and face. However, Sarkar managed to escape from the spot.

Following the incident, his father Shankar Prasad filed a complaint stating his son was imparting training to some youths at the open gymnasium of Pragati Park at Sector C in Bondamunda during which these miscreants were reportedly creating nuisance.

“Disturbed, Sarkar asked them to stop and leave. This, however, did not go down well with them. Later when my son completed the training and went to the adjacent Sector D with his friend, the miscreants confronted him again and opened fire at him. When the bullet failed to hit him, they attacked my son with a sword,” Shankar stated in his complaint demanding stern action against the anti-socials.

On Saturday, police along with a scientific team reached the spot for examination of the crime scene. Bondamunda IIC Srikanta Khamari said a used cartridge was recovered from the spot. “A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprits at the earliest,” he added.