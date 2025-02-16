Governor’s address a ‘bhasan’ without any vision, says Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Saturday came down heavily on the state government for its failure in addressing issues like price rise, deteriorating law and order, farmers’ problems and unemployment.

In his reply to the motion of thanks on Governor’s address, Naveen said it was a bhasan (speech) without any vision. “The Governor’s address should have been the roadmap for development and welfare of the people but unfortunately political overtones have completely destroyed its sanctity,” he said.

Naveen accused the BJP of trying to take credit for the achievements of the previous BJD government. Accusing the government of betraying the farmers, the LoP said during elections, the BJP made big promises about paddy procurement and assured to end katni-chhatni. “Katni-chhatni continues unabated. Rather under double-engine it is double now. There is huge difference in the words and deeds of this government,” he said.

Naveen said, when BJD was in power, notifications pertaining to crop loss used to mention about the actual cultivators so that they got the benefits. “Now, distressed farmers are committing suicide for not getting adequate compensation for crop loss due to unseasonal rains in December last year,” he said.

Attacking the government over law and order situation, the former chief minister said, “In double-engine government, double theft attempt was made at the house of a former minister in a high security area. Even when the President and the prime minister were in the city, the citizens were shocked by a broad daylight murder in a crowded place.”

He also expressed shock that Odisha is among the top three states grappling with high inflation.