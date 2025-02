BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha’s economic growth is estimated to contract to 7.2 per cent in 2024-25 compared to the previous fiscal’s estimation of 8.5 per cent, the size of the economy is expected to be Rs 9.5 lakh crore, up by 10 per cent from Rs 8.6 lakh crore in 2023-24, revealed the Economic Survey Report tabled in the state Assembly on Saturday.

The estimated growth in 2024-25 is, however, higher than the all-India growth rate of 6.4 per cent during this financial year. The per capita income of the state has increased by 10.6 per cent to reach Rs 1,82,548 in 2024-25 (advanced estimate) against the national growth of 8.7 per cent. The state’s per capita income is 8.8 per cent less than India’s per capita income of Rs 2,00,162 and on a convergent path, the report noted.

The Economic Survey recognised the services sector and industry as the major growth engines of the state economy. The services sector is estimated to grow at 10 per cent contributing around 37.1 per cent to the state economy while the industry sector is expected to grow at 6.1 per cent contributing 43.9 per cent to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA).

Investment in the industrial sector witnessed a sharp rise. The state government approved 133 new investments worth more than Rs 2.4 lakh crore with employment potential of more than 1.8 lakh people between June 2024 and January 2025. The state recently received investment commitments worth Rs 16.7 lakh crore during Utkarsh Odisha Conclave which will create employment opportunities for 12.9 lakh people across 20 sectors.