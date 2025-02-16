Six poachers held in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve

BARIPADA: The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) authorities arrested six poachers for hunting a mouse deer within the South wildlife division limits on Friday.

Three country-made guns and a snare were recovered from their possession. Samrat Gowda, deputy director of Similipal south wildlife division said, the six were detected by the AI cameras installed in the area.

The accused were produced before the court of chief judicial magistrate in Baripada which rejected their bail applications. The six were remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway, Gowda added.