Tribals who harnessed a waterfall, greened their wasteland in Odisha

GAJAPATI: April will no longer be the cruellest month for Guruda village in Gajapati district. Their farms will be lush, the expanse of dead land breeding lilacs too. The migrants will not look for way across to greener pastures on the other side.

For, the inhabitants in one of the most remote and virtually inhospitable terrains have tamed a waterfall, solving the major cause of their misery and hardships.

Located about 25 km from R Udayagiri, the village inhabited by the primitive Saora tribals was affected by a perennial water shortage. There was no water body nearby and the mountainous and rocky landscape made it impossible for digging wells or even boring tube wells as the groundwater table was found more than 200 ft deep. The villagers had measly farmlands which were completely rain dependent for cropping and thus remained useless for the larger part of the year.

Daily life was also almost a curse for the families as water was available only at the waterfall atop the mountain - a steep 2 km climb. The womenfolk were forced to go up the mountain at least three to four times a day for all their chores and family necessities - from answering nature’s call, bathing to fetching water for the household. Though toilets have been constructed under Swachh Bharat Mission, unavailability of water had rendered them unusable. The situation was such that year after year entire families would migrate to outside states in search of work and then subjected to exploitation.

Guruda, today, stands as a sterling example of transformation. Pipelines run through the village down to the fields, providing water to the households and irrigating the crops. The wasteland even has turned fertile giving the tribals more fruit for their labour.