B Tech third-year student from Nepal found dead in Odisha hostel

BHUBANESWAR: A third-year B-Tech student of a private engineering college here died allegedly by suicide in her hostel, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Prakriti Lamsal from Nepal.

She was a B-Tech third-year student of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), the Registrar said.

KIIT in a statement said: "A Nepali student studying in the third year of B-Tech committed suicide in the hostel yesterday. It is suspected that the student was in a love affair with another student studying at KIIT. It is suspected that the student may have committed suicide due to some reason."