Condom usage plunges in Odisha as family planning trend changes

BHUBANESWAR: In the evolving family planning landscape of Odisha, use of condom has recorded a steady decline, while preference for weekly pill has spiked to a significant extent in the last six years between 2018-19 and 2023-24, revealed the Odisha Economic Survey 2024-25.

Citing the statistics of the Health and Family Welfare department, the survey report stated that condom usage has declined gradually by 8.3 per cent points in the last six years. From 24.4 per cent in 2018-19, the use of condom plummeted to 16.1 per cent in 2023-24.

Among all the contraceptive methods, the report revealed that Centchroman, a weekly tablet, has emerged as the most popular and preferred choice for family planning, followed by injectables. As of 2023-24, the statistics showed that around 24.4 per cent women used Centchroman compared to only 0.3 per cent in 2018-19.

Though Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUCDs) like Copper-T stood second in preference among the population, the report suggested that its use has recorded a sharp decline in the last six years with only 17.9 per cent using it in 2023-24 compared to 31.8 per cent in 2018-19.

The use of oral contraceptive pills (OCP) also declined from 26.7 per cent in 2018-19 to 16.6 per cent in 2023-24. In contrast, use of injectable contraceptive such as Antara increased to 16.2 per cent in 2023-24 compared to only 0.9 per cent in 2018-19.

The survey report underlined that there has been a decline in both female and male sterilisation rate in the last six years. From 15.6 per cent in 2018-19, the female sterilsation rate in the state plunged to about 8.6 per cent in 2023-24. Similarly, the male sterilisation rate also dropped from 0.3 per cent to 0.2 per cent during the period.