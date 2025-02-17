DGP seeks better road infrastructure in Odisha's Nuapada for stronger anti-Naxal operations

BHUBANESWAR: Amid concerns of Naxal infiltration, Odisha Police has requested the state government to improve road infrastructure in Nuapada district to strongly deal with left-wing extremism (LWE) menace.

Anti-Naxal operations in Nuapada district are crucial as it shares border with Chhattisgarh which is currently the worst left-wing extremism (LWE) affected state in the country.

To check the movement of Naxals and prevent any infiltration bid, proactive security response is underway in Nuapada district and company operating bases (COBs) of security forces have been set up at strategic areas along the Chhattisgarh border.

However, poor road connectivity in areas bordering Chhattisgarh remains a major concern as it is substantially hindering swift response and counter offensive measures of the security forces against the Maoists. Good road connectivity is also required so that administrative officials can reach out to Naxal-affected villages and extend benefits of different welfare schemes of the state government, said the police.

The COBs have been set up at forward locations like Datunama, Bhaosil and Dhekunpani in Nuapada district to effectively counter infiltration and movement of the ultras into Odisha from Chhattisgarh side.

However, when senior officers recently visited the area they found out that these COBs are connected by kutcha roads which are prone to improvised explosive device (IED) blasts during the movement of security forces. In June 2022, three CRPF personnel were killed in an ambush set up by Maoists in Nuapada district.