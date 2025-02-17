DSP among two killed in road mishap in Odisha

JAJPUR: Two persons including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) were killed in an accident on NH-215 near Kripalu rice mill within Panikoili police limits here on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as DSP Balaram Nayak and his relative Purna Chandra Nayak. Balaram was transferred from the police headquarters at Panikoili and posted as Jagatsinghpur sub-divisional police officer a couple of days back.

Sources said the tragic mishap took place in the afternoon when the DSP and his relative were returning to Panikoili from his native place at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district in a car. A speeding truck rammed into their four-wheeler near Kripalu rice mill as a result of which they suffered grievous injuries. Locals rushed them to Maharaja Jajati Keshari Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Jajpur town but the doctors declared the duo dead.

On being informed, Panikoili police reached the spot. The bodies were seized for postmortem. On the day, Jajpur SP Yashpratap Shrimal visited the MCH to take stock of the situation.

Police said a manhunt has been launched to nab the truck driver who is on the run after the accident.