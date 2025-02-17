Odisha budget to target faster growth, raise social sector spending

BHUBANESWAR: The size of the state budget is likely to touch Rs 3 lakh crore, up from Rs 2.65 lakh crore in 2024-25, when Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presents the annual budget in the Assembly on Monday.

With the latest Odisha Economic Survey projecting state’s economy to expand in the range of 8 per cent to 8.5 per cent in the 2025-26 fiscal, the budget is expected to retain its focus on social sector spending while giving a push to services, industry and MSMEs that would generate more employment and income.

Implementation of flagship schemes such as Subhadra for financial empowerment of women and welfare programmes for farmers, poor and backward classes are likely to receive renewed attention in the Odisha Budget 2025-26.

The chief minister had announced that the government will place a pro-poor and people’s budget with focus on rural development, infrastructure, health and education. A big hike in the size of the agriculture budget from Rs 33,919 crore in 2024-25 is imminent as the BJP government increased the minimum support price (MSP) on paddy to Rs 3,100 per quintal, adding a dose of input subsidy of Rs 800.

Sources said the agriculture budget is likely to touch Rs 50,000 crore mark in 2025-26 in view of the focus of the government on farmers and all-round development of farm sector.