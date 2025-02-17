Odisha Economic Survey 2024-25 bets on industrialisation & equality

During 2024-25, Odisha’s economy grew by 10 per cent, and its size reached Rs 9.6 trillion at current prices. The Economic Survey 2023-24 had affirmed that the relative contribution of industry needs to increase while that of agriculture should ideally decline. A transitional change such as this generates gainful employment by absorbing the excess labour force in the primary sector. Hence, during 2024-25, with conscious government policy decisions, the share of industry in total Gross Value Addition (GVA) increased to 44 per cent compared to 28 per cent in 2023-24.

This significant rise in the contribution of Industry so far has been instrumental in raising its workforce share (from 23 p per cent to 26 p er cemt), thereby ensuring a corresponding decline in workforce share in agriculture (56 pc to 49 pc). Laudably, the workforce share in 2024-25 in the services sector has also jumped four per cent points during this time.

The underlying economic principles are sound. When an Industry increases its value-added share – it does so on the back of growing demand for goods and services. When the state recorded a real growth rate of 7.2 per cent in 2024-25 compared to India’s growth rate of 6.4 per cent, it was not merely optics. The state has gained significant purchasing power, raising its per capita income from Rs 98,005 in 2028-19 to a near-double Rs 1,82,548 in 2024-25.

Construction, electricity and other utility services registered 10.8 per cent and 11 per cent growth rates between 2020-21 and 2024-25 respectively. In this sense, the Odisha Economic Survey 2024-25 reassures that Odisha has the requisite fiscal-political munition to pivot from agriculture into industries.

Moreover, industrial growth has had many international examples of success. The economic growth of countries such as China, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore and Japan has been founded on cost-effective global-scale manufacturing activities. Along with accelerated growth, poverty rates have declined in many countries. Some economies have managed to achieve growth with equity. When overall growth accelerates, industry leads and grows faster than other sectors. All the aforementioned countries have a transition story that Odisha Economic Survey 2024-25 endorses.