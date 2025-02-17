Two Nepalese embassy officials sent to KIIT where student died by suicide: PM Oli

Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba said diplomatic initiatives were being taken regarding the incident.

Earlier, some students said they were asked to leave the hostel.

"We were told to vacate hostel rooms and dropped at the railway station. We had to appear for an examination on February 28," a student told reporters at the Cuttack railway station.

"Keeping in view the situation, the Nepal students have been sent to their respective homes. The situation presently remained calm," the KIIT said.

Later, in a separate statement, the Nepalese Embassy in Delhi said the KIIT assured it would arrange for the accommodation of the Nepalese students in the university hostel and hold classes for them.

The embassy said it was in contact with the Indian government and the Odisha chief minister's office and coordinating with authorities on the incident.

A group of Nepalese students staged a demonstration in front of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu with placards demanding a probe into the incident.