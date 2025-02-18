Agriculture budget sees an increase of 12 per cent, receives Rs 37,838 crore

BHUBANESWAR : Agriculture and allied sectors have received a budget allocation of Rs 37,838 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal.

Presenting the budget in the Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the allocation under these sectors is 12 per cent more than the agriculture budget of Rs 33,919 crore in 2024-25.

The chief minister announced an outlay of Rs 14,701 crore for the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment department. This apart, an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore has been made under the Samruddha Krushak Yojana.

This scheme promises procurement of paddy from farmers at Rs 3,100 per quintal with input assistance. Besides, for timely financial assistance and input support to the farmers, Rs 2,020 crore has been proposed for 2025-26 under the CM-Kisan scheme.

Meanwhile, with an aim to provide water supply to more farmers across the state, the government is planning to increase irrigation potential by 15 lakh hectare by 2029-30. During 2025-26, irrigation will be provided to 2.77 lakh hectare cropland for which a master plan is being prepared.

The Water Resources department has been sanctioned Rs 14,895 crore which is 12 per cent more as that compared to 2024-25. Besides, an allocation of Rs 386 crore has been made for comprehensive flood management scheme which will bring together pre-disaster activities, reducing flood risks and enhancing flood preparedness.