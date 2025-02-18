Agriculture budget sees an increase of 12 per cent, receives Rs 37,838 crore

BHUBANESWAR : Agriculture and allied sectors have received a budget allocation of Rs 37,838 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal.
Presenting the budget in the Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the allocation under these sectors is 12 per cent more than the agriculture budget of Rs 33,919 crore in 2024-25.
The chief minister announced an outlay of Rs 14,701 crore for the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment department. This apart, an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore has been made under the Samruddha Krushak Yojana.
This scheme promises procurement of paddy from farmers at Rs 3,100 per quintal with input assistance. Besides, for timely financial assistance and input support to the farmers, Rs 2,020 crore has been proposed for 2025-26 under the CM-Kisan scheme.
Meanwhile, with an aim to provide water supply to more farmers across the state, the government is planning to increase irrigation potential by 15 lakh hectare by 2029-30. During 2025-26, irrigation will be provided to 2.77 lakh hectare cropland for which a master plan is being prepared.
The Water Resources department has been sanctioned Rs 14,895 crore which is 12 per cent more as that compared to 2024-25. Besides, an allocation of Rs 386 crore has been made for comprehensive flood management scheme which will bring together pre-disaster activities, reducing flood risks and enhancing flood preparedness.
The chief minister said the river rejuvenation scheme will be taken up to restore the natural flow and health of rivers/rivulets which have been silted up, overexploited and polluted over a period of time. At least two to three rivers like Prachidhara and Gobari will be taken up under the scheme this year, he said.
Besides, a new scheme named ‘Renovation of Canal System of Hirakud Dam Project’ worth `850 crore has been launched to facilitate efficient and equitable distribution of water to help increase irrigation for farmers of western Odisha. Around 200 field channels are being taken up for the purpose from 2024-25 to 2025-26 for improvement (concrete lining) and allocation of Rs 100 crore has been made under the scheme, Majhi said.
An outlay of `910 crore towards interest subvention for providing crop loan to farmers has been proposed. Stating that millets have emerged as a cornerstone for addressing nutrition and improving sustainability in agri-food system, he said Rs 600 crore has been allocated under the Shree Anna Abhijan to promote millet cultivation.