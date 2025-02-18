Boost to internal security, disaster readiness in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The allocation of Rs 10,760 crore for Home department for 2025-2026 is focused on building infrastructure for courts, add heft to technology adoption of lower judiciary while providing more support for the state police force to fight crime.

The proposed provisioning is an increase of about 20 per cent over the previous year’s budgetary allocation. While Rs 416 crore is proposed towards construction of non-residential and residential buildings of courts, Rs 254 crore will be meant for development of infrastructure of the judiciary and Rs 47 crore for POCSO courts.

The government will also take up construction works of residential and non-residential buildings for police at an estimated Rs 373 crore which will go a long way in meeting housing needs of the security personnel.

The government also has plans to construct residential and non-residential buildings of jails and fire service organisation at a cost of Rs 243 crore and Rs 123 crore respectively which will enhance quality of life of the personnel of the two wings.

As part of the government’s modernisation initiative, artificial intelligence-enabled CCTV control rooms will be set up for better surveillance and analog VHF sets will be replaced with digital systems with an outlay of Rs 29 crore.

With cyber crimes witnessing a significant rise in the recent years, the government has planned to open 20 more cyber police stations in addition to the existing 14 to ensure every district has an advanced facility to deal with online offences.

To ensure women’s safety and security, government has decided to implement a new scheme - Subhadra Surakhya by allocating Rs 153 crore. Sources said new motorcycles will be purchased and patrolling enhanced across the state to instill a sense of safety and security among the women in the state.

The government will spend Rs 118 crore for Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and Rs 33 crore to strengthen the forensic science laboratories.