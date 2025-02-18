CM Majhi’s Budget for Samruddha Odisha with focus on all sectors

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the portfolio of Finance, has presented the first full-fledged budget worth Rs 2,90,000 crore. The budget has made balanced allocation for all the sectors.

With its focus on empowerment of farmers, the budget has allocated Rs 37,838 crore for the agriculture and allied sectors. To address the problems of storage of agricultural production, the government aims to construct new cold storages and revive the old cold storages in all 58 subdivisions of the state. The budget has provided thrust to augment irrigation, develop mandis with basic amenities, and promote agricultural research through additional grants to OUAT.

Buoyed by the positive response from investors in the recently concluded ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave,’ the government has announced a slew of schemes to attract investors and realise the investments. The budget made allocation for development of basic infrastructure and easy acquisition of land through the Land Bank Scheme. It plans to develop special economic zones adjacent to industrial parks with world class facilities.

The government’s emphasis on infrastructure to boost industrialization is clear as it has proposed to develop an industrial corridor connecting Paradip–Choudwar–Dhenkanal–Angul-Sambalpur–Jharsuguda–Sundergarh–Rourkela to ensure rapid and integrated growth by facilitating seamless multi-modal transport services.

Under the Connect Odisha initiative, the government has planned multimodal logistic parks (MMLP) at eight different locations. Similarly, through the FDI Park in state capital region, the government aims to develop a robust manufacturing hub with special focus on automobile, EV, semiconductor, and IT/ITES industries.