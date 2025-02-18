Education gets highest allocation of Rs 41,273 crore in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The higest budget allocation of Rs 41,273 is for the education sector.

While the budget allocation for school education is Rs 31,000 crore, an increase of 18 per cent over the previous year, the rest is for higher education.

The enhancement in school budget is in wake of the state deciding to roll out the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 from the ensuing academic session.

Under this, 45,000 pre-primary classes called Sishu Vatikas will be opened in all primary schools. As far as early childhood education in mother tongue is concerned, the state is going to launch ‘Aame Padhiba Aama Bhasare’ which will be in alignment with the NEP.

While the government has proposed Rs 2,960 crore for upgrading 7,000 elementary schools at panchayat-level under Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamik Vidyalaya, over 50 heritage schools (more than 100 years old) will be renovated with an allocation of Rs 60 crore.

The state has also decided to extend mid-day meals (MDM) to Class IX and X students of government and aided schools and under Mukhya Mantri Poshan Yojana, one additional egg and three protein-iron rich laddoos will be given to all students covered under the MDM programme. Also, the monthly honorarium of cook-cum-helpers will be increased.

The SC/ST/OBC school student scholarships have got an outlay of `1,426 crore. A new scheme ‘Saheed Laxman Nayak Adarsh Vidyalaya’ will be launched with an allocation of `100 crore for comprehensive development of residential schools under the ST & SC Development department.