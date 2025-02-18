Jagannath darshan scheme to ensure free travel to Puri

BHUBANESWAR : The government has allocated Rs 820 crore for the tourism sector of the state introducing a new scheme Shree Jagannath Darshan Yojana which will facilitate free travel for the poor to Srimandir in Puri and provisioning of Mahasprasad to them and focusing on expansive infrastructure development and promotion of tourism sites.

The government has increased the overall tourism budget by Rs 20 crore in comparison with 2024-25 when the allocation was Rs 800 crore. An allocation of Rs 30 crore has been made for the Shree Jagannath Darshan Yojana.

With thrust on massive redevelopment of major shrines and religious places, the government has allocated Rs 225 crore for integrated development of Maa Tarini Temple Complex at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar. Similar plans have been proposed for Sakhi Gopinath temple at Sakhigopal. The Mahima Gadi at Joranda will be developed and a grand ‘Sunya Mandap’ would be constructed.

Integrated master plans will be executed over the next five years for iconic destinations like Deomali, Dhauli, Chilika, Khandagiri-Udaygiri, Khiching, Satkosia and Similipal. Mahila Paryatan Mitras will be deployed at 30 sites for creating a safe and welcoming environment for women visitors.