Minor boy among two killed in road mishap, one critical

BERHAMPUR: Two persons including a minor boy were killed and another suffered grievous injuries after a speeding car hit their motorcycle near Khajuripada chowk in Boudh district on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Bighneshwar Mahar (50) and Omkar Sethy (12) of Shyamsundarpur village under Biranarasinghpur panchayat. The injured, Himanshu Sethy, has been admitted to the hospital and his condition is reportedly critical.

Police said the mishap took place late in the night when the victims were returning from a wedding party. Bighneshwar attended a wedding feast at Karunapali village in Bamanda panchayat. During the feast, he met fellow villager Himanshu and his grandson Omkar who requested him to give them a ride home on his motorcycle.

Bighneswar obliged and the trio left for Shyamsundarpur. Near Khajuripada chowk, a car reportedly being driven at high speed, hit their motorcycle. All three of them were thrown off the bike and suffered severe bleeding injuries.

Locals rushed them to Boudh district headquarters hospital where doctors declared Omkar and Bighneshwar dead. After preliminary treatment, Himanshu was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla as his condition deteriorated. Following the mishap, the car driver fled leaving his four-wheeler behind. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt.