Odisha witnesses alarming rise in crime: Rape cases spike in 2024

BHUBANESWAR: The state has witnessed an increase in crimes in the last three years. Incidence of rape which had seen a drop rose again in 2024.

In a written reply to senior Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed in the assembly that 1,78,190 cases were registered in 2022 and the number rose to 1,99,954 in 2023 and 2,14,113 last year.

Crimes like burglary and thefts registered a growth in the last three years. About 5,467 burglary cases were registered in 2022, while the figure rose to 6,071 in 2023 and 6,408 in 2024. Similarly, as against 14,893 theft cases in 2022, the number jumped to 16,851 in 2023 and 17,805 last year.

Rape cases had declined in 2023 as compared to the previous year but the heinous crime again recorded a jump in 2024. As many as 3,184, 2,826 and 3,054 rape cases were registered in 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively.