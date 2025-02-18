Odisha witnesses alarming rise in crime: Rape cases spike in 2024

BHUBANESWAR: The state has witnessed an increase in crimes in the last three years. Incidence of rape which had seen a drop rose again in 2024.
In a written reply to senior Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed in the assembly that 1,78,190 cases were registered in 2022 and the number rose to 1,99,954 in 2023 and 2,14,113 last year.
Crimes like burglary and thefts registered a growth in the last three years. About 5,467 burglary cases were registered in 2022, while the figure rose to 6,071 in 2023 and 6,408 in 2024. Similarly, as against 14,893 theft cases in 2022, the number jumped to 16,851 in 2023 and 17,805 last year.
Rape cases had declined in 2023 as compared to the previous year but the heinous crime again recorded a jump in 2024. As many as 3,184, 2,826 and 3,054 rape cases were registered in 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively.
However, other violent crimes like murder and robbery witnessed a marginal decline during the period. It is seen that there has been a slight increase in the number of registered crimes, said Majhi. He attributed the increase in reporting of crimes to population growth, free and fair process to register cases and rapid economic development in the state.
He also denied claims that criminals were openly challenging the police in the capital city. The chief minister informed that sensitive cases related to crimes against women and children are being regularly monitored by CAW and CW.
The Crime Against Women and Children Wing is regularly instructing the investigating officers to probe such sensitive crimes in efficient and timely manner, said Majhi in reply to Sofia Firdous, Congress MLA from Cuttack-Barabati.
The road accidents remain another cause of concern as there has been a drastic rise in the last few years. About 11,663 road accidents were reported in 2022, which jumped to 11,992 in 2023 and 12,375 in 2024.