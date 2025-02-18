Over Rs 62K crore allocated for rural, urban infrastructure to realise Samruddha Odisha dream

BHUBANESWAR : In a major push towards rapid economic and social transformation, the Odisha government has made a whopping allocation of Rs 62,206 crore for infrastructural development in both rural and urban areas as part of its ambitious roadmap for Samruddha Odisha-2036, aligning with the centenary celebrations of the state’s formation.

The state government has allocated over Rs 39,221 crore for rural development and Rs 9,985 crore for urban development besides an additional Rs 13,000 crore for comprehensive city road decongestion plan.

A significant portion of the allocation will be directed towards improving connectivity, industrial hubs and both rural and urban infrastructure. The government has planned to expand the road and highway network, construct new bridges, modernise railway infrastructure and strengthen port facilities to enhance trade and commerce.

In order to expedite execution of highway and expressway projects, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced creation of an autonomous body ‘Highways Authority of Odisha’ (HAO) along the lines of ‘National Highways Authority of India’ (NHAI) with a target to construct 75,000 km of world-class roads by 2029-30.

A series of strategic road projects including Atal Expressway linking Motu in Malkangiri to Tiring in Mayurbhanj, along with critical road corridors such as Jharsuguda-Balasore, Nuapada-Astaranga, Brundabahal-Gopalpur, Brahmapur-Jeypore, Jeypore­-Rourkela and Rourkela-Jaleswar will be developed to enhance connectivity between major ports and districts with hinterlands.

State highways would be converted to four-lane standard and district roads including the major ones would be developed to two-lane roads. An outlay of Rs 6,502 crore has been proposed for improvement of 3,000 km of road, and development of Berhampur-Jeypore six-lane green field expressway.

While an outlay of Rs 3,470 crore has been made under Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana (MMSY), Rs 2,000 crore each has been allocated under Setu Bandhana Yojana and Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha scheme that aims to enhance rural infrastructure with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore in three years.

New ports will be developed at Inchudi and Bahuda while Mahanadi riverine port has been planned for ship repair and building.