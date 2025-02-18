Subhadra Plus in making, government to fund marriage of poor girls

BHUBANESWAR: In a major move, the state government announced to expand the flagship Subhadra Yojana and make it Subhadra Plus to ensure comprehensive welfare and well-being of women and girl children.

Presenting the state budget, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, the government will roll out Subhadra Plus which will include new initiatives like ‘Kishori Subhadra’, ‘Subhadra Sanchay’, ‘Subhadra Surakhya’, ‘Subhadra Sakhi’, ‘Subhadra Yatri’, ‘Subhadra Sangha’ (clubs), ‘Kuha Subhadra’ (call centre), ‘Subhadra Sahyogi’, ‘Subhadra Scholars’ and ‘Sujogya Subhadra’ to enhance the impact of the scheme.

Of these initiatives, Subhadra Surakhya is aimed at ensuring safety and security of women and for this, Rs 153 crore has been proposed in the budget. The government has proposed an allocation of Rs 17,998 crore for women and children in the budget.

This apart, poor Odia families will not have to worry about getting their daughters married. The state has proposed a new scheme ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana’ along the lines of Madhya Pradesh government’s initiative to facilitate marriage of girls from poor socio-economic backgrounds.