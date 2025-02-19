Forest fire incidence surges, puts Odisha at number 4 in country

BHUBANESWAR: With mercury level picking up ahead of summer, forest fire incidents have spiked in the last one week in Odisha placing the state at number 4 in terms of maximum wildfire points in the country.

Maximum wildfire cases, sources said, are being reported from forest divisions in the Koraput circle of the state. As per the Forest Survey of India (FSI) statistics, a total of 1,956 fire points have been detected in different divisions of the state so far this year since beginning of the new forest fire season from January 1. However, around 46 per cent of these fire incidents have been recorded in the last seven days between February 12 and 18. Over 120 fire points were detected in different forest divisions in the last 24 hours.

FSI sources said with over 820 fire points between February 11 and 17, Odisha stood at number 4 in the country in terms of number of forest fire incidents in the last one week. Telangana tops the chart with over 1,600 fire points, followed by Karnataka at number 2 and Maharashtra at number 3.

The FSI statistics also revealed that the number of large fire incidents has increased in the state from 8 to 11 in the last 24 hours, with Koraput circle remaining the most vulnerable. Of the 11 large fire points, seven have been reported from Koraput circle, mostly from Nabarangpur division. One large forest fire is also active in Baripada forest division within Baripada circle.

PCCF-cum-HoFF Debidutta Biswal said a gradual rise in incidents of forest fire is recorded as mercury picks up. He also attributed the detection of large number of fire points in Koraput circle to early shedding of leaves. “The shedding during this period of time is usually more in the south part of the state,” he told The New Indian Express.

The PCCF, however, said of the total fire points detected so far, over 1,100 have been recorded outside the forest boundaries. “Our forest field staff are promptly responding to these fire points, with the response rate remaining more than 99 per cent,” he added.

Forest authorities said a total 533 fire protection squads along with vehicles have been deployed in the wildlife and territorial divisions across the state to tackle forest fires. The department has also mobilised 4,663 leaf blowers along with rakes and safety kits for the fire-fighting squads.

ALARMING RISE