BHUBANESWAR: On a day of twists and turns, senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi’s premises were searched by the CBI only to be followed by his purported resignation in protest of the raid here on Tuesday.

Drama followed in front of the IAS officer’s residence as Sethi engaged with the CBI officers accusing the latter of conducting the raids without any warrant or in presence of lady personnel.

Sethi, currently posted as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the General Administration and Public Grievance department, had found himself embroiled in the row in December last when the central agency served him a notice after arresting group general manager of Bridge and Roof (Company) Ltd for allegedly taking a Rs 10 lakh bribe from the director of a Bhubaneswar-based company.

Pleading innocence, Sethi said he was not even named in the FIR and might resign from his service or even contemplate extreme steps. The IAS officer said he belongs to the Dalit community and always performed his duties honestly.

Soon after, the handwritten resignation letter addressed to the state chief secretary surfaced in social media. The letter said Sethi was tendering resignation because he felt the investigation was targeting him. It also mentioned that the 1995 batch officer was denied promotion to the additional chief secretary rank by the state government while his batchmate Hemant Sharma was elevated.

“I have been a proud member of Indian Administrative Service of 1995 batch and demonstrated my sincerity and honesty in my long career of 30 years.