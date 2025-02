JAGATSINGHPUR: Two youths were killed and another suffered serious injuries after their motorcycle crashed into a roadside pole on Cuttack-Paradip state highway at Nuapada chowk within Tirtol police limits here on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Rudra Narayan Jena (25) and Tofan Jena (24), both residents of Gokilpur village within Raghunathpur police limits. The injured, Raja Jena (22), has been hospitalised and his condition is critical.

Police sources said the trio was returning to Gokilpur from Rahama Bazaar on a motorcycle. Rudra, who was riding the bike, tried to overtake a truck at Nuapada chowk. When the truck failed to give the bike space, Rudra lost control and rammed the two-wheeler into a roadside pole.

All the three youths sustained grievous injuries in the accident. On being informed, Tirtol police reached the spot and rushed the trio to Manijanaga community health centre where doctors declared Rudra and Tofan dead. Raja was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack as his condition was serious.

Police sent the bodies to Jagatsinghpur hospital for postmortem. An unnatural death case has been registered and investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, said police.