JAJPUR: Police on Tuesday night arrested a local BJD leader of Jajpur block for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 14-year-boy at Siba chowk market here 10 days back.

The accused was identified as Kamal Mallik, the vice-chairman of Jajpur block. Kamal was among the accused named in the FIR lodged by the minor’s family with Jajpur Sadar police.

Sources said on February 9, one Sukadev Das of Gobindpur went to a fast food stall at Siba chowk market in the night and asked for a plate of chow mein. When stall owner Anil Mallik bought time to serve the dish, Sukadev reportedly expressed his frustration over the delay. He was subsequently assaulted by the stall owner.

As the news of the incident spread, Sukadev’s son Santanu reached the spot and confronted Anil over the assault on his father. Kamal and others, who were present at the spot, allegedly thrashed the minor boy with lathis and iron rods.

The boy suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to the district headquarters hospital. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack where he succumbed to injuries during treatment on Sunday night.

Police said Kamal was arrested and produced in court on Wednesday. Efforts are on to nab the others involved in the crime.