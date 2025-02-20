KIIT student suicide: Five more arrested for attacking Nepalese students

BHUBANESWAR: The police on Thursday arrested five more staff of the private engineering college KIIT here on the charge of assaulting Nepalese students while they were vacating the hostel following a direction of the institute authorities, police said.

With this, the number of people arrested in the KIIT fiasco increased to 11 including an engineering student, who was booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 20-year-old Nepalese student in her hostel room on Sunday.

Following her death, the Nepalese students had staged demonstrations demanding justice.

The Infocity Police Station in a statement said that the five accused persons, all employees of KIIT, were found in CCTV footage assaulting the students while they were vacating their hostel rooms on Monday between 11 am to 12.20 pm.

The KIIT staff suddenly arrived there and asked them to leave as soon as possible.