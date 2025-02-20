More deserving doctors ignored for Professor Emeritus title by Odisha University of Health Sciences

BHUBANESWAR: The recent conferment of the Professor Emeritus title by the Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) on some senior doctors has sparked controversy, with many questioning the selection process.

Last month, OUHS had honoured 13 renowned doctors with Professor Emeritus for their outstanding service to health sciences and education. However, several distinguished medical professionals, widely recognised for their contributions to research, teaching, and patient care, were reportedly overlooked.

The Professor Emeritus title is traditionally awarded to individuals with exceptional academic achievements, ground-breaking research, and significant contributions to medical science. But barring a few, several eminent doctors with higher research output, superior clinical contributions, and national and international recognition were reportedly ignored.

An analysis of ResearchGate scores and h-index rankings, commonly used to assess academic impact, revealed that the combined research score of some awardees falls short of the individual scores of those overlooked. This has raised serious concerns about the credibility of the selection process and whether true merit was the deciding factor.