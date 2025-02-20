Woman stays atop tree for eight hours to protect land in Odisha

BARIPADA: A 35-year-old woman of Shyamakhunta area in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday went up a tree and stayed there for eight hours along with her property documents, claiming her neighbours were trying to grab her family’s land.

The incident took place in Dhanpur village under Baripada Sadar police station. Chintamani Mohanta, wife of Satyanarayan Mohanta, was seen perched on a tree at around 5 am with a plastic bag containing land deeds, pattas, bank papers, and other official documents.

As Mohanta refused to come down despite repeated requests, villagers informed Baripada fire officials for assistance. After an eight-hour operation, the team succeeded in bringing her to safety.

Mohanta claimed she learnt about her neighbours trying to grab her family’s land which forced her to take the extreme step. She collected the documents early in the morning and climbed the tree even as her family remained unaware of her whereabouts.

As the news spread, the incident drew large crowds from the village and its nearby areas.