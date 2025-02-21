As many as 159 students of Odisha University have returned to Nepal: Official

KATHMANDU: Days after a Nepalese female student allegedly died by suicide at an Odisha university and the college administration ordered Nepali students to vacate the hostel, 159 students have returned to the country via Raxaul border, an official has said.

Assistant Chief District Officer of Parsa Suman Kumar Karki said that 159 Nepali students arrived home from the Raxaul border point till Thursday evening.

Prakriti Lamsal, 20, a third-year B Tech (Computer Science) student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, allegedly died by suicide at her hostel room on February 16, leading to unrest on the campus.

There are around 1,000 Nepalese students studying in KIIT, Odisha.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba said the government has resolved the issue arising out of the death of the Nepalese female student through diplomatic channels.

Deuba, addressing the media at Tribhuvan International Airport upon her arrival from Oman where she had gone to attend the 8th Indian Ocean Summit, said, The Nepal government has resolved the problem surrounding the death of a Nepali student in KIIT Odisha through diplomatic channels by handling the situation seriously.