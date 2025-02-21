Dissatisfied with minister's reply on KIIT student suicide issue BJD, Congress stage walkout in Odisha Assembly

BHUBANSWAR: The opposition BJD and Congress on Friday staged a walkout in the Odisha Assembly expressing dissatisfaction with the state Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj's reply to the debate on the KIIT issue.

Members cutting across party lines expressed disappointment with what happened at KIIT after the death of a Nepalese student in her hostel room.

The BJD and Congress demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter but the state government did not respond to their request. The minister said law will take its course and whoever is guilty will be punished.