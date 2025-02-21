Jeypore police arrests gang involved in series of thefts

JEYPORE: Four burglars, including a minor, were arrested on Thursday for their alleged involvement in six incidents of theft during the last two weeks.

The accused are Bijaya Beniya, Kanhu Muduli, G Satyanarayan Patra, and the minor from Hatapada. The gang reportedly targeted several businesses and committed burglaries across different locations in Jeypore town.

One theft took place at a tractor company in Hatapada, where the gang broke in, and stole Rs 2.5 lakh in cash. In another, the gang stole a mobile, a printer, and a cash counting machine from a marble showroom of Hatapada. They were also involved in the theft of Rs 92,000 worth of chocolates from a store on NKT Road.

Additionally, the gang stole 31 smart watches from a Yamaha showroom in Bariniput area and a home theatre system from a shop on Bypass Road.

Koraput SP Rohit Verma said, CCTV footage from multiple locations throughout the town helped capture the gang.