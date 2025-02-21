Married woman dies of shock after being caught with paramour in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: A married woman reportedly died of shock after villagers caught her with her paramour at Gumka village within Kalimela police limits on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Singe Madkami (30). Police have detained the woman’s paramour, Muka Podiami of Pulimetla village.

Kalimela sub-inspector Drona Sunani said Singe’s husband works in Andhra Pradesh. The woman was alone in her house when Muka went to meet her on Wednesday afternoon. Some villagers spotted Muka entering Singe’s house. Suspecting the duo of having an illicit affair, they broke into the house and found them in a compromising position. While villagers caught Muka and assaulted him, Singe was later found dead.

Sunani said no injury mark was found on the deceased’s body. She might have died due to shock as villagers found the duo in a compromising position. A relative of the deceased woman lodged a complaint with police accusing Muka of raping and murdering Singe. Basing on the complaint, police detained the accused and are interrogating him.

The police officer further said a scientific team visited the woman’s house for investigation. Singe’s body was seized and sent to the local hospital for postmortem.

“The exact cause of her death will be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives. Further investigation is underway,” he added.