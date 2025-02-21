Odisha planning 32 dams on Mahanadi river: Minister Mukesh

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is preparing a master plan for construction of dams and barrages on the upper and lower catchments of Mahanadi river for sustainable water conservation and development in the interest of Odisha, Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling said on Thursday.

Replying to a question from Prasanna Acharya (BJD) on behalf of chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Mahaling said in the Assembly that 32 big, medium and small dams along with 27 barrages are being planned for the Mahanadi river at different places in the state. Besides, there are proposals for construction of 72 in-stream storage (ISS) structures for water conservation.

Stating that it is a long-term plan, the minister said around Rs 51,000 crore will be spent by the government during the next five years. Work on the detailed project report will start soon, he said.

Responding to Acharya’s allegation that the BJP government has cancelled tenders floated by the previous government for construction of ISSs, the minister said he will look into the matter. Acharya also said the Chhattisgarh government has constructed 8-9 barrages on the upper basin area of Mahanadi due to which water flow in the river at the starting point in Odisha has reduced drastically.

There were several questions relating to Mahanadi river and Hirakud dam. In a written reply to a question from Ranendra Pratap Swain (BJD), the chief minister stated, “Due to excess unplanned use of Mahanadi water in the upstream catchment of Mahanadi basin by Chhattisgarh, flow of water to the downstream of Odisha is gradually reducing as observed at Hirakud dam site located near the interstate border of Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

The state has raised the issue before the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal and filed its claims through a number of pleadings. The matter is now sub-judice.”