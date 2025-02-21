Residents on foothills of Similipal await road, drinking water

BARIPADA: With the summer drawing close, residents of two villages on the foothills of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Baripada district have already started facing water shortage issues.

Residents of the villages, Govindpur and Lulung under Shyamakhunta block, are forced to fetch water from streams flowing through the foothills of the STR, as water from tube wells is contaminated with a reddish hue, allegedly due to faulty boring or a depleted groundwater level.

About 1,400 people reside in Ward 5 and 6 of Govindpur village and 319 people reside in Lulung village. However, the villagers are yet to get basic facilities, including drinking water and road connectivity.

Despite frequent requests to the block development officer of Shyamakhunta and district administration, no effort was so far made to address their two major issues, they said.