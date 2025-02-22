Farmers hit streets demanding free power in Odisha

BARGARH : Demanding free electricity, farmers of Bhatli block took to the streets and gheraoed the local tehsil office on Friday.

In the morning, the agitators under the banner of Jay Kisan Andolan took out a procession from Bhatli town hall and reached Bhatli tehsil office shouting slogans. They also held a protest meeting on the spot.

Led by block president Manabhanjan Pradhan, the farmers also submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, to additional tehsildar Abhiram Seth. In the memorandum, they demanded free electricity for agricultural purposes.

The farmers said at least 300 units of electricity should be provided to each family and also demanded an end to privatisation of the electricity sector. This apart, they said mill owners should be prevented from intervening in the paddy procurement process. The millers should also not force farmers to use nano fertilisers.

Convener of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) Lingaraj said the protest against privatisation of the electricity sector had started from Bhatli and spread to the entire district. Due to the unity of farmers, the ‘oppressive tactics’ of Tata Power were stopped in Bargarh. However, the state government is yet to provide free electricity up to 300 units which it had announced during the elections, he said.

Lingaraj further claimed that though the current Mohan Charan Majhi-led BJP government in the state has provided input subsidy of `800 per quintal of paddy to farmers, the practice of deduction in mandis and exploitation by millers has increased compared to previous years. Besides, use of nano fertiliser has been made compulsory in the current kharif season, which is being opposed by farmers.

“The government should seriously consider these concerns of farmers and take immediate steps to resolve the issues. If our demands are not met, protest will be intensified across the district,” he threatened.

The agitating farmers also warned that if electricity of any farmer is disconnected during the cropping season, it will lead to an ugly situation.