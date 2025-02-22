Govind Bhog, Jhilli rice to be offered in Kotha Bhog at Shri Jagannath temple

PURI: The Govind Bhog and Jhilli varieties of rice will be offered in Kotha Bhog to the Trinity in Shri Jagannath temple.

In a release on Thursday night, chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Arabinda Padhee said Mahaprasad was cooked separately using five varieties of rice from Koraput and other parts of the state and offered to the deities in Kotha Bhog.

After assessing the taste, flavour and quality, SJTA officials and members of the Suar and Mahasuar nijogs recommended Govind Bhog and Jhilli varieties of rice for offering in Kotha Bhog, he informed.

Kotha Bhog is the statutory offerings of Mahaprasad to the deities in prescribed quantity while the Mahaprasad sold in Ananda Bazaar is prepared by supakaras for commercial use to cater to the need of devotees.

The SJTA chief said the officials concerned have been asked to ensure the production of these two varieties of rice in large quantities for use in Kotha Bhog. Other varieties of rice could also be offered in the Mahaprasad meant for commercial use.

The rice varieties were selected under ‘Amrut Anna’, a special project launched by the SJTA to make Mahaprasad more tastier and healthier. Under the project, rice and vegetables grown organically without the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides will be offered to the deities in Kotha Bhog.

Earlier, the Srimandir administration had banned the use of spurious ghee in lighting of lamps and preparation of all types of bhogs including the famous ‘khaja’ which are offered to the Trinity. The SJTA has now mandated the use of ghee and other products supplied only by the state-run Omfed.