Lulu Group inks pact with Highland Group to source food from Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Leading retail and shopping mall operator in the Middle East Lulu Group is all set to expand its sourcing operations in Odisha. It has inked a pact with Highland Group at Gulfood 2025, the world's largest food trade show in Dubai.
With 257 hypermarkets and supermarkets across the Middle East, Lulu Group serves over 6.5 lakh shoppers daily and generates an annual turnover exceeding $8 billion. The company currently operates food sourcing offices in 23 countries.
The pact for sourcing of food was signed between COO of Lulu Group Saleem VI and managing director of Highland Group Pratik Jena in the presence of Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali MA and CEO Saifee Rupawala.
As part of the agreement, a high-level delegation from Lulu Group will visit Odisha on Monday to explore sourcing opportunities and assess production facilities.
"We see immense potential in Odisha for sourcing high-quality fruits, vegetables, rice, and seafood for our stores across the region and in India. Our team will be visiting the state to gain first-hand insights into the opportunities, and we will commence sourcing operations immediately," said Yusuffali.
Beyond sourcing, Lulu Group is also exploring opportunities to establish world-class shopping malls and hypermarkets in Odisha, further strengthening its presence in the country.
Chairman of Highland Group Rabindra Jena said the state can offer export quality rice, seafood, vegetables, fruits and other food items. "We are fully committed to working closely with Lulu Group to explore all possible avenues of collaboration which will help bring in a new era of economic growth and prosperity to the state, especially in the agriculture sector," he said.
Established in 2018, Highland Marine operates 60 acres of shrimp farms and plans to expand it to 200 acres in the state. The company has achieved 7,000 tonne of shrimp feed sales and aims to double it to 14,000 tonne in the upcoming season. Its seafood export venture Highland De La Mer Pvt Ltd has recorded 4,320 tonne of frozen shrimp exports within six months of its EIA approval.
With a vision to establish Highland as a global seafood brand, the company is expanding exports to Vietnam, China, Japan, UAE, Dubai, Canada, USA, UK and other European countries.