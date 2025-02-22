Lulu Group inks pact with Highland Group to source food from Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Leading retail and shopping mall operator in the Middle East Lulu Group is all set to expand its sourcing operations in Odisha. It has inked a pact with Highland Group at Gulfood 2025, the world's largest food trade show in Dubai.

With 257 hypermarkets and supermarkets across the Middle East, Lulu Group serves over 6.5 lakh shoppers daily and generates an annual turnover exceeding $8 billion. The company currently operates food sourcing offices in 23 countries.

The pact for sourcing of food was signed between COO of Lulu Group Saleem VI and managing director of Highland Group Pratik Jena in the presence of Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali MA and CEO Saifee Rupawala.

As part of the agreement, a high-level delegation from Lulu Group will visit Odisha on Monday to explore sourcing opportunities and assess production facilities.

"We see immense potential in Odisha for sourcing high-quality fruits, vegetables, rice, and seafood for our stores across the region and in India. Our team will be visiting the state to gain first-hand insights into the opportunities, and we will commence sourcing operations immediately," said Yusuffali.