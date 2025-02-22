NIT-R team integrates machine learning with statistics to evaluate groundwater quality in Odisha

ROURKELA: A research team from the Civil Engineering department of the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) has successfully used machine learning models and statistical tools to accurately evaluate the quality of groundwater in Sundargarh district for irrigation sustainability and agriculture planning.

Assistant professor of the Civil Engineering department Anurag Sharma along with his research scholar Souvick Kumar Shaw has used advanced data analysis techniques to examine key water quality parameters and their variations across different parts of the district.

Machine learning algorithms consisting of five tools have been implemented in the project for future prediction of the evaluated irrigation water quality indices from available physiochemical groundwater quality data of Sundargarh between 2014 and 2021. These are basically statistical and predictive analytics techniques for exhibiting relationship between the response and explanatory variables by application of mathematical coding in various platforms.

Sources said there is rampant groundwater extraction in the industrial and mining district of Sundargarh where surface water availability is limited. Overuse of groundwater is leading to a drop in its quantity and quality. There is a possibility of poor water quality affecting crop yield and soil fertility in the long run.