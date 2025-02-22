Orissa HC orders status quo on government land in control of BILT at Choudwar

CUTTACK: Acting on a petition alleging Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT)’s reported moves to change the category of the land where its now-defunct paper mill stands at Choudwar and convert it into plots for sale, the Orissa High Court has ordered a status quo on it till the next date of hearing.

Ramesh Chandra Nayak and six other residents of Choudwar had filed the PIL seeking court’s intervention to stop the process and take back all government land in control of BILT. They alleged that BILT has applied for mutation and change of category for carving out the land into plots for sale.

“Government land was provided for industry. When the purpose has long since been lost, the land should be resumed,” the petition contended. Advocate BPB Bahali appeared on behalf of the petitioners.

Acting on it, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice MS Sahoo fixed March 19 for hearing on BILT’s “right to deal with the land for a different purpose.” While seeking affidavit from the state government by then, the bench said, “State is to respond on petitioners’ contention that alienation for purpose of industry and the purpose lost would thereby render basis for the alienation removed.” The bench also sought affidavit from BILT by then.