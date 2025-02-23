Nepalese students are children of Odisha: CM Majhi assures Nepal's foreign minister Deuba

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said Nepalese students studying in Odisha are children of the state and assured that they will continue to pursue their education with full dignity.

In a telephonic discussion with Nepal’s Foreign minister Arzu Rana Deuba, Majhi promised strong action against all those involved in the alleged suicide of the 20-year-old girl student and attack on her fellow students at KIIT university.

A statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) said, “The state government is keeping a close watch on the developments (at KIIT) and all steps will be taken to restore hope and confidence of the students. The Nepal foreign minister thanked the chief minister and expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the state government.”

The chief minister also met Nepal embassy officials Sanjeev Das Sharma and Naveen Raj Adhikari at his chamber in Lok Seva Bhawan and informed them that 10 people have been arrested in connection with the misbehaviour and attack on the Nepalese students. All arrangements have been made by the government to restore the academic atmosphere on KIIT campus, he said.

A CMO release said that the Nepali officials acknowledged the steps taken by the Odisha government and said these have reassured the students and guardians from their country.

The officials said Nepal and Odisha have an old relationship and expressed hope that it will never be disturbed due to the incidents at KIIT.

The two officials are camping in Bhubaneswar for the last five days on instructions of Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.