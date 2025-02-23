Odisha CM Majhi unveils Brahma Kumaris’ Keonjhar office

KEONJHAR: Following a spiritual lifestyle inspires people to be simple, unpretentious and frugal, and control unbalanced desires, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday.

Inaugurating the newly-constructed office building of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris’ Keonjhar branch named ‘Sukh Shanti Sarovar’, Majhi said, “It is a commitment to spread love, peace and spiritual knowledge all over the world.”

Appreciating the organisation’s efforts to establish and strengthen love, peace and harmony in the society, the chief minister said it was crucial at this time when social relations are deteriorating.

“The Sukh Shanti Sarovar building is not just bricks and cement but a holy place of knowledge and compassion where people can come together to learn, grow and change their lives through spiritual empowerment,” he said.

Majhi further said through the knowledge of spirituality, the definitions of peace and friendship could be known. He lauded the organisation for conducting various public welfare programmes like drug addiction campaigns, agriculture development programmes, health awareness etc to improve the lives of people.

MLAs Fakir Mohan Naik and Akhil Chandra Naik, ZP chairperson Sagarika Sahu were present on the occasion.