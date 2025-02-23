Odisha woman hacked to death over sorcery suspicion

UMERKOTE: A 35-year-old woman was hacked to death with a spade over suspicion of practising witchcraft at Nagarshil village within Umerkote police limits of Nabarangpur district here on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Barsa Santa. Police have arrested the accused Modo Santa (37) of the same village, after receiving complaint from Barsa’s husband.

As per the complaint, after hearing the news of the death of a 12-year-old boy in their neighbourhood, Barsa had gone to his house to offer her condolences.

At the same time, Modo arrived at the spot and began abusing Barsa in filthy language holding her responsible for the boy’s death. He also hit her on the head with a spade resulting in her death on the spot.

Subsequently, villagers detained Modo. On receiving information, a police team led by sub-inspector Akshay Mishra of Umerkote police station reached the village and arrested the accused. The woman’s body was also seized for postmortem.

Modo was produced in court on Saturday and remanded in jail custody after his bail plea was rejected.