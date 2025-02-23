Odisha's GM Junior College struggles without permanent campus

SAMBALPUR: Even after repeated demands for a permanent campus, the GM Junior College has been functioning without its own land or building for the last over two decades, leaving students and faculty grappling with inadequate infrastructure.

As per sources, the Plus II classes are currently being conducted within the academy building of GM University, alongside UG, PG, and PhD courses, leading to severe disruptions due to space shortage. While the institution urgently requires 36 classrooms to accommodate over 1,100 students across science, arts, and commerce streams, the existing building has only 11 rooms, forcing students into overcrowded spaces. To add to the students’ woes, outdated facilities in the laboratories and the complete absence of a library have also been depriving them of essential academic resources.

Taking account of these factors, the alumni association along with representatives from several local social organisations had last year approached the Sambalpur district collector highlighting the dire need for proper infrastructure and proposed a 2.55 acre land in Professor Colony, which is under the possession of Sambalpur Trust Fund College in Budharaja, as a suitable site for the campus.