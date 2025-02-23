Subhadra umbrella to get wider with more schemes: Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced that the state government will progressively launch more and more schemes for empowerment of women under the Subhadra umbrella.

Inaugurating the Subhadra Shakti Mela here, the chief minister said new initiatives like Kishori Subhadra, Subhadra Savings, Subhadra Sakhi, Subhadra Yatri, Subhadra Sangha or Club, Kuha Subhadra or Subhadra Call Centre, Subhadra Sahayogi, Subhadra Pandit, Suyogya Subhadra will be launched by the state government.

Stating that a provision of Rs 10,145 crore has been made under the Subhadra scheme in the 2025-26 budget, the chief minister said when Samruddha Odisha will be celebrated in 2036, women of the state will have the greatest contribution to its achievement. Majhi said Subhadra is the biggest initiative launched in the history of Odisha under which Rs 4,900 crore has been provided to more than 98 lakh women. “On March 8, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, our mothers and sisters will be given another Rs 5,000 as the second installment,” he said.