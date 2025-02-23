Subhadra umbrella to get wider with more schemes: Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced that the state government will progressively launch more and more schemes for empowerment of women under the Subhadra umbrella.
Inaugurating the Subhadra Shakti Mela here, the chief minister said new initiatives like Kishori Subhadra, Subhadra Savings, Subhadra Sakhi, Subhadra Yatri, Subhadra Sangha or Club, Kuha Subhadra or Subhadra Call Centre, Subhadra Sahayogi, Subhadra Pandit, Suyogya Subhadra will be launched by the state government.
Stating that a provision of Rs 10,145 crore has been made under the Subhadra scheme in the 2025-26 budget, the chief minister said when Samruddha Odisha will be celebrated in 2036, women of the state will have the greatest contribution to its achievement. Majhi said Subhadra is the biggest initiative launched in the history of Odisha under which Rs 4,900 crore has been provided to more than 98 lakh women. “On March 8, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, our mothers and sisters will be given another Rs 5,000 as the second installment,” he said.
The chief minister said the state government has made a provision of interest reimbursement on bank loans up to Rs 10 lakh for women self-help groups. The interest subvention of Rs 300 crore will be provided to more than three lakh WSHGs in 2024-25. Highlighting various assistance given by the Odisha government to WSHGs, Majhi said the amount of revolving funds given to about 5.80 lakh WSHGs in the state has been doubled. The government has also increased the community investment fund provided to gram panchayat-level federations (GPLFs) from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 60 lakh. This will make the institutions financially stronger, he said.
Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said that the Subhadra Mela was not a cultural and heritage fair but a symbol of development and prosperity of women. “If the mothers and sisters of Odisha continue to work hard and strive for success, we will be able to build a developed Odisha before 2036,” she asserted.
In the Subhadra Shakti Mela, more than 700 WSHGs are showcasing more than 200 products through 300 stalls. The festival will continue for nine days. The products include handicrafts and artefacts made by WSHGs, millets and organic products, food and spice items, terracotta and bamboo craft.