894 fake beneficiaries asked to return pension in Odisha's Jajpur

JAJPUR: At least 894 persons from 29 gram panchayats of Binjharpur block have been served notices to return pension money, which they had claimed in a fraudulent manner, apparently.

Binjharpur BDO Hitanshu Samal said an inquiry was launched following allegations that several youths were receiving old-age pension by using fake documents.

“We detected 894 beneficiaries from 29 gram panchayats of the block, who produced forged documents to receive pension from September 2023 to September 2024. They have been asked to return the money within a week, failing which strict action will be taken,” the BDO said.

Last year, a complaint was lodged with the then block development officer alleging that irregularities to the tune of Rs 90 lakh had occurred, with ineligible beneficiaries claiming the old-age pension. Following a probe, the BDO alerted the collector and lodged a complaint against the block social security officer (BSSO) Dharmendra Sahoo last year.

Based on the BDO’s complaint, Binjharpur police registered a case and have launched a probe into the alleged irregularities. The BSSO was placed under suspension by the district administration.