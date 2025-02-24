AI cameras bring down poaching in Similipal Tiger Reserve

BARIPADA: Poaching activities in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) have decreased after installation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras, revealed a case study conducted by the Forest department recently.

The study has found that more than 40 suspected poachers have been arrested after installation of over 100 AI cameras in the last 11 months. Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) and field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said five AI-integrated cameras, each costing Rs 60,000, were installed in the tiger reserve in April last year on a pilot basis. After seeing positive results in identifying poachers and tracking their movements, the authorities installed another 100 cameras in November.

With the help of these cameras, STR authorities were able to detect trespassing on multiple occasions and tracked down a dozen of poachers and individuals involved in hunting and other forest offences, he said.

With the help of the images provided by these cameras, 15 cases were registered by the Forest department. At least 40 people were arrested on basis of the identification provided by these cameras in a span of 11 months, informed the RCCF.

Gogineni further said the Forest department is planning to install another 150 AI cameras in the STR and 25 in Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary of Balasore wildlife division in March.